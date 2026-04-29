High-density downtown Grand Rapids apartments near full capacity as housing demand surges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The need for housing is high in Grand Rapids, and new high-density projects coming online downtown and the Creston neighborhood are filling up fast.

A 2025 study released by Housing Next highlighted the need for more than 13,000 housing units in the city by 2029, including a mix of rentals and home ownership.

WXMI/Brian Farber The exterior of the Fifth Third Bank building at 111 Lyon NW in Grand Rapids. The interior of most floors will be converted from offices to apartments in a first-of-its-kind redevelopment.

KMG Prestige handles apartment leasing for major properties in Grand Rapids, managing a total of eight properties.

"We’ve got the Lofts of GR properties, which is a portfolio of smaller unit makeup properties, as well as Studio Park Lofts and Studio Park Tower," Dustin Nichols said.

Nichols, the regional property manager for KMG Prestige, sent me the occupancy numbers for their properties.



Studio Park/condos - 99% full

Opened in the fall of 2024 with 165 apartments and 25 condos

Studio Park Lofts - 100% full

The Lofts of GR buildings - 95% full

When asked whether he anticipated that kind of demand, Nichols said the leasing speed was unexpected.

"We didn't, and I don't think anybody could have, because of the speed and velocity of that lease up spoke to a couple of things, the growing industry here in Grand Rapids and the need for some higher end housing that has features that draws people in," Nichols said.

Nichols said they converted some of the for-sale condos at Studio Park Tower to rentals, and people quickly snatched those up.

MATT WITKOS

Another project, Residences at 111, is located in the Fifth Third building near Calder Plaza. CWD Real Estate is handling the office-to-residential conversion for the property, which already has more than a dozen applicants.

"Residences at 111 which is where we're at today. This is a pretty exciting new project. We're really looking forward to continuing the velocity that we've seen early on thus far with this one," Nichols said.

When asked what can make it faster and easier to get larger-scale properties online in Grand Rapids, Sam Cummings of CWD Real Estate pointed to the nature of the project.

"For this type of product, I think it's just time so for, because this really was an office to residential conversion," Cummings said.

A couple of people I spoke with say having an apartment in downtown Grand Rapids is a great spot to be if you are looking for good food and things to do.

MATT WITKOS

"I am currently living in downtown. I love it. All the people here are very welcoming and nice," Sheila Gutierrez said.

"We were the spot where you meet up and then you go out to concerts or bars, restaurants, things like that," Zakry OBrien-Khem said.

Gutierrez encourages others to explore the area.

"Get out there. You know, get to know more about the city and what it brings and what it has," Gutierrez said. “I think whoever moves here, I just hope they like it, and they enjoy it as much as I do. I love it.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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