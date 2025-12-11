INSIDE LOOK: Construction transforms downtown Grand Rapids tower into apartments

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At 111 Lyon St., several floors of office space are being converted into 140 new apartments. Months after the demolition of interior walls, the new living spaces are starting to take shape.

“So we're going to start with kind of our smallest, one bedroom,” said Sam Cummings, CWD Real Estate Investment managing partner.

This is apartment 808.

“So this is the smallest unit, at about 600 square feet. It's one bedroom, or kind of a really nice studio, obviously, galley kitchen,” Cummings said.

We got a tour of the soon-to-be Residences at 111 Lyon — known for displaying the 5/3rd logo in the heart of Grand Rapids.

“It's about 20,000 square feet of floor, and floors one to three remain Fifth Third’s regional headquarters. We are converting [floors] four to ten into 140 apartments. 10 was the University Club, restaurant, event space and the downstairs was the Athletic Club,” Cummings added.

On the eighth floor, construction was paused to showcase what future apartments will offer.

“January 15th is the target lease-up date. We have a waiting list right now,” Cummings said.



The apartments include one- and two-bedroom units. Cummings was one of several guides through the building.

“As you'll see from the flooring, it's not gray. That was very important to us too. Everything is gray. If I see another gray floor, I think...” Cummings said.

Cummings did not finish his thought, but made clear he looks forward to finishing the apartments.

“To provide this kind of thing is, again, it's a it's incredibly gratifying,” he said.

Here are some highlights for those looking for a new home:



Apartments range from roughly 600 to 1,100 square feet.

Rent prices are still being finalized, but current estimates range from $1,500 to above $2,000.

Bedrooms are designed for queen-size beds.

Each unit includes a washer and dryer.

“Aren't the windows amazing? It's just staggering. I'm, in love with this building,” Cummings said.

The lower level, once home to the University Club of Grand Rapids, will soon offer amenities for residents.

“We’re super excited about it. So pickleball, multi-use, and then exercise equipment, cardio, etc. And then back beyond there's the pool it's just beyond that wall,” Cummings said.

Crews plan to have tenants move in by the end of May or the beginning of June.

