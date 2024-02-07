Forest Hills Eastern to perform The Little Mermaid after cast member's death

GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — On stage right in the Forest Hills Fine Arts Center, a small figurine of Ursula remembers Tessa Stanley, who was hit and killed by a car last December.

A yellow ribbon symbolizes her happiness. The mouse-shaped director's award, given to a student after each performance at Forest Hills Eastern, stands to the side.

The 17-year-old student was supposed to play the iconic purple sea witch in her high school's production of The Little Mermaid.

"She'd always wanted a big role like this," said Kelsey Pattison, a senior at FHE and a longtime friend of Stanley's. "I'd never been so happy for anyone in my entire life."

Less than a month after the release of the cast list, while crossing Knapp Street in Grand Rapids Charter Township, an oncoming car hit Stanley. She died.

"When we heard, a bunch of us got together and we just sat in silence," said Pattison. "We just cried."

Then, theatre became therapy.

Rehearsal returned and the show went on without Stanley and in remembrance of her spirit.

"They all embody her spirit every day," said director Annie Hebel, who took over the role of Ursula.

"If we kept the kids in their roles, we would maintain some sense of normalcy," Hebel said. "I would play the part to honor her and help the cast get back on its feet."

The casting decision was made "together and with thoughtfulness," and Hebel has memorized lines, solos and choreography ever since.

"She is so strong," Pattison said. "She is the backbone of this whole show."

The day before Thursday's opening night, the cast of The Little Mermaid still misses their friend and classmate.

Through time spent up on stage, they've been able to process the pain through their characters.

"It really helped me cope with the problem that we're all having," said Quentin Powers, who plays King Triton.

In the musical, Powers sings the song "If Only," mourning his fictional wife. The lyrics are now personal to him.

"Every single day, she would just be so happy," he said about Stanley.

"The smartest girl I've ever met," Pattison said. "She was so sure of herself."

During the performances, a seat will remain open in remembrance of the 17-year-old.

"She was the first to greet you. She was your friend," said Hebel. "I see the kids high fiving me, high fiving each other. There's Tessa right there. There's Tessa."

Tickets for The Little Mermaid, performed by Forest Hills Eastern, are available at the door or online. Showtimes are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with an additional matinee performance on Saturday at 3 p.m.

