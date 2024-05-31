Fight breaks out in courthouse amid Grand Rapids murder hearing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A court hearing in a Grand Rapids murder case from August 2023 was put on hold for nearly a hour Friday morning.

Abdirizak Abdiyow and Abdinajib Abdi are both charged in the shooting death of Paul Pearson from August 17, 2023. Less than an hour into the preliminary hearing for the suspects, a fight broke out between their family members and relatives of Pearson's. The altercation started at the doors to the courtroom and spilled out into the hallway.

Cameras inside the courtroom caught the reaction of people inside, including Prosecutor Chris Becker, who along with several Kent County deputies went into the hallway to break up the fight.

Fight in Grand Rapids Courthouse

The Kent County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 17 that six people were involved in the fight, several suffered minor injuries.

Two people were seen in handcuffs and escorted to the holding area.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the fight.

Judge Kellen Dotson told the families, "We need leaders in this world. Today's actions were unacceptable."

Meanwhile, the hearing for Abdiyow and Abdi continued for hours on Friday. No decision on the case has been made. The hearing will continue on June 13.

