GRPD identifies teen shot, killed on city’s southwest side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department on Tuesday identified the victim of a deadly shooting that happened the week prior.

Investigators say 18-year-old Paul Anthony Pearson was shot in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 17.

GRPD says the Kent County Medical Examiner completed the autopsy and ruled Pearson’s death a homicide.

Officers responded to Burton Street SW just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday where they found Pearson with critical injuries. He later died at the hospital.

Meanwhile, investigators say they also identified a person of interest in the shooting.

It’s not clear yet if GRPD has questioned anyone or whether anyone has been arrested.

As always, if you have any information that could be helpful to the investigation, call GRPD detectives at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

