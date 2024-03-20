FHPS addresses families after arrest of district employee

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Forest Hills Public Schools sent a letter to families in the district Wednesday addressing the arrest of an employee.

In the letter, FHPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Sara Magaña Shubel says district leaders learned Wednesday that police arrested someone who is employed as a cleaner for the district.

The employee has since been placed on administrative leave pending investigation, Dr. Magaña Shubel added.

The letter also states that no Forest Hills students were affected; however, the district is working with law enforcement and contracted with an external security company to conduct additional building searches for any non-district-issued technology devices, as a precautionary measure.

FHPS did not release any further information regarding the arrested employee or the crimes they are accused of.

Letter Regarding Employee Placed on Leave by WXMI on Scribd

