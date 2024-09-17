Father of 3rd grader who brought gun to Grand Rapids schools takes plea deal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The father of a 3rd grade student who brought a gun to school in the spring of 2023 reached a plea deal with the prosecutor.

Jaquon Tucker pleaded no contest to felon in possession of a firearm. In exchange for his plea, two other charges, including a count of child abuse, were dropped.

Tucker's son, who was 9 years old at the time, brought a gun to Stocking Elementary on May 10, 2023. That student told a classmate he intended to shoot another student, but later claimed to investigators he never met to bring the gun to school.

Grand Rapids Court docs: 3rd grader brought gun to GR elementary school to shoot classmate Gabriel Rogers

Police moved to press charges against Tucker, but the 27-year-old barricaded himself inside a home when officers tried to arrest him. It took hours for him to surrender.

Kent County Sheriff's Office A mugshot of Jaquon Tucker

Tucker faces up to 5 years in prison for the felon in possession of a firearm, but could be sentenced for more because he has prior convictions on his record.

