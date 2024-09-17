Watch Now
Father of 3rd grader who brought gun to Grand Rapids schools takes plea deal

FOX 17
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The father of a 3rd grade student who brought a gun to school in the spring of 2023 reached a plea deal with the prosecutor.

Jaquon Tucker pleaded no contest to felon in possession of a firearm. In exchange for his plea, two other charges, including a count of child abuse, were dropped.

Tucker's son, who was 9 years old at the time, brought a gun to Stocking Elementary on May 10, 2023. That student told a classmate he intended to shoot another student, but later claimed to investigators he never met to bring the gun to school.

stocking elementary school gun found 2.jpg

Grand Rapids

Court docs: 3rd grader brought gun to GR elementary school to shoot classmate

Gabriel Rogers

Police moved to press charges against Tucker, but the 27-year-old barricaded himself inside a home when officers tried to arrest him. It took hours for him to surrender.

A mugshot of Jaquon Tucker

Tucker faces up to 5 years in prison for the felon in possession of a firearm, but could be sentenced for more because he has prior convictions on his record.

