GRPD seeks charges against father of child who brought loaded gun to school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department plans to press charges against the father of a child who brought a loaded gun to a Grand Rapids elementary school earlier in May.

On Wednesday, Chief Eric Winstrom said police are looking to charge the father of the involved student.

The chief did not elaborate on the nature of the charges, but said more details will be coming later.

"We want to let, let it be known that we are taking gun crimes very seriously," he said on Wednesday.

The charges stem from an incident on May 10, when a third-grader carried a loaded gun into Stocking Elementary School.

In a letter to families, the Grand Rapids Public Schools district said one student informed a staff member that another student had a weapon.

A third-grader was found with a loaded sidearm in their backpack, GRPS said.

After the incident, which represented the fourth gun seized from a GRPS student, the district banned backpacks from all schools across the district as a precautionary measure, a move that sparked some controversy.

