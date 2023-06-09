Standoff underway in Grand Rapids as police investigate loaded gun brought to GRPS elementary school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have surrounded a home in Grand Rapids as they attempt to arrest someone in connection to aloaded gun that was brought to an elementary school last month.

Grand Rapids police say the standoff is happening on Marshall Avenue SE and involves a person charged in connection to a loaded gun that was brought to Stocking Elementary School by an 8-year-old student back on May 10.

Details are extremely limited, but FOX 17 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

Police say the investigation "focused on the student's home situation that allowed access to a loaded weapon.”

An adult in the student's home has been charged with felony firearm and 4th-degree child abuse, according to GPRD.

The charges stem from an incident on May 10, when a third-grader carried a loaded gun into Stocking Elementary School.

In a letter to families, the Grand Rapids Public Schools district said one student informed a staff member that another student had a weapon.

A third-grader was found with a loaded sidearm in their backpack, GRPS said.

“This could have had a very tragic outcome if another student and GRPS staff hadn’t acted so quickly," said Chief Winstrom after charges were announced. "GRPD is committed to holding people accountable, but we can’t do it alone. As a community, we have a responsibility to our children, and to each other, to keep guns out of the hands of kids and to keep illegally possessed guns off our streets.”

After the incident, which represented the fourth gun seized from a GRPS student,the district banned backpacks from all schools across the district as a precautionary measure, a move that sparked some controversy.

