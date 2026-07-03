GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fourth of July fireworks show moves to a new location this year, bringing some changes for attendees.

The fireworks will be launched from the Fulton Street Bridge, several blocks from the usual location. The temporary site is due to ongoing work on the Grand River.

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Organizers expect a large crowd as the United States celebrates its semiquincentennial and Grand Rapids marks its 175th anniversary.

What you need to know: Viewing

The viewing party will be held at 51 Market, a parking lot near the Fulton Street Bridge and the former Charley's Crab. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. Saturday and will include live music, a family fun zone, and food.

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Organizers will perform the national anthem just before the fireworks show begins at 10:30 p.m.

A curfew remains in effect for children. Kids must be accompanied by a parent or guardian starting around 10 p.m.



10 pm - 6 am Minors under 12

11 pm - 6 am Minors under 15

Midnight - 6 am Minors under 17

Everything you need to know before you go: Grand Rapids Fourth of July fireworks show

What you need to know: Items

The following rules apply for visitors:



No alcohol, including social district cups

No large coolers or bags (Grand Rapids Police Department may search)

No pets

No smoking

No weapons

No fireworks or sparklers allowed

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What you need to know: Road closures

Several road closures will be in effect Saturday. The Fulton Street Bridge will close at 9 a.m. for fireworks setup. Pearl Street and the Pearl Street ramps for northbound and southbound U.S. 131 will close around 8 p.m. Market Avenue between Fulton and Bartlett will also be shut down.

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