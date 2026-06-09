Here's the new, temporary location for the Grand Rapids fireworks show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A bigger, brighter fireworks show in downtown Grand Rapids will celebrate America's 250th birthday this Independence Day, featuring a new location and an expanded finale.

The Grand Rapids Fireworks will launch from the Fulton Street Bridge this year rather than its traditional location on the Gillett Bridge.

The primary viewing area for the show will be located at 51 Market Ave SW, a parking lot on the corner of Fulton Street and Market Avenue.

These changes accommodate ongoing restoration work on the Grand River and the temporary closure of Ah-Nab-Awen Park.

The free event will begin at 6:00 p.m with live entertainment, food vendors and exhibitor booths at the viewing area. These family-friendly activities will continue until the fireworks display begins at around 10:30 p.m.

"This year's enhanced show will be something special," Russ Hines, CEO of Riverbank Events and Media, the event's producer, said in a press release.

Grand Rapids Behind the boom: What Gillett Bridge looks like before the GR fireworks show Sam Landstra

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