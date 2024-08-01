Downtown Grand Rapids bank robbery suspect arrested

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Less than 24 hours after the crime, the suspect in Wednesday's bank robbery in downtown Grand Rapids has been caught.

Grand Rapids police say they arrested a 42-year-old man already. He faces a count of bank robbery.

FOX 17 is not identifying the suspect because he has not yet been arraigned.

Officers were dispatched to the United Bank branch at Ionia Avenue and Weston Street around 2:15 p.m. on July 31. The suspect was already gone by that time and managed to take some cash.

Detectives say no weapons were used in the robbery and no one was hurt.

Grand Rapids police and the FBI jointly investigated the robbery.

