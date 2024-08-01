Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Downtown Grand Rapids bank robbery suspect arrested

Local police say there has been a 25% increase in stolen cars in 2019
FOX 17
File photo of a Grand Rapids Police cruiser
Local police say there has been a 25% increase in stolen cars in 2019
Posted
and last updated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Less than 24 hours after the crime, the suspect in Wednesday's bank robbery in downtown Grand Rapids has been caught.

Grand Rapids police say they arrested a 42-year-old man already. He faces a count of bank robbery.

FOX 17 is not identifying the suspect because he has not yet been arraigned.

Officers were dispatched to the United Bank branch at Ionia Avenue and Weston Street around 2:15 p.m. on July 31. The suspect was already gone by that time and managed to take some cash.

Detectives say no weapons were used in the robbery and no one was hurt.

Grand Rapids police and the FBI jointly investigated the robbery.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book