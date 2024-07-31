Watch Now
Search for bank robbery suspect underway in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are searching for the person who robbed a bank in downtown Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the United Bank branch at Ionia Avenue and Weston Street around 2:15 p.m. The suspect was already gone by that time and managed to take some cash.

Detectives say no weapons were used in the robbery and no one was hurt.

The robbery is being investigated by both Grand Rapids police and the FBI. Tips can be called into (616) 456-3380 or through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

