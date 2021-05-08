Doctors highlighting benefit of resources during Mental Health Awareness Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and one West Michigan Doctor is using this month to encourage those who may need help to find resources available to them.

Dr. Lyndsay Volpe-Bertram, section chief of psychology at Spectrum Health, says mental health has really become a topic of discussion during the course of the pandemic. Without question, the past year has stretched many beyond what they are used to.

It has pushed some to seek out mental health resources.

"It’s definitely been busier," said Dr. Volpe-Bertram. I think more commonly, we have all connected, at least in part with understanding mental health and depression and anxiety for given all of the changes we've experienced in the last year."

Dr. Volpe-Bertram says that some people may just need to turn to a close friend, while others may be better suited to finding professional help. She encourages those who are going through conflict in life, or those who are overly stressed or struggling, to find a therapist.

If you do feel nervous or hesistant to actually see someone, Spectrum Health has expanded their teletherapy options throughout the past year.

"I think having access to technology the way that we do for most persons or many people has been a really great resource to make us even more accessible than we were before."

