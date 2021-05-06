Ways parents can nurture their child's mental health

Students have been doing school virtually, big events and sports are canceled, and gathering with friends has been discouraged. The pandemic has been tough for adults to process, but it has been even tougher for kids and teenagers.

Mental health is more important than ever, and while parents need to keep tabs on their own mental health, they need to do mental health checkups on their kids too.

Dr. Brittany Barber Garcia, a Pediatric Psychologist at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, explains how parents can help nurture their child's mental health at all times.

