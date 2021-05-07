Network 180 provides vital resources to help people of all ages with their mental health

As the Kent County community mental health authority, Network180 serves adults, children, and families who need assistance with mental health, substance abuse, and intellectual/developmental disabilities.

Network180 is a vital resource, serving approximately 15,000 people in Kent County. Starting in May 2020, Network180 began the process of becoming a certified community behavioral health clinic so they could serve more patients in the community who couldn't afford care otherwise.

Their Access Center is open 24/7, including holidays, providing immediate assistance to people suffering through a mental health crisis or substance use issue. Other services include autism screenings, mobile crisis services, psychiatric clinics, or behavioral health services.

Learn more or schedule an appointment at network180.org or call (616)-336-3909.