Counter-protesters gather ahead of expected Proud Boys rally

Police sweep park, positioned on roof of Ford Museum
FOX 17 News/Jim Sutton
A small group of counter protesters gather in Ah-Nab-Awen Park in Grand Rapids, MI
Posted at 10:31 AM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 10:59:20-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A small number of people started gathering at Ah-Nab-Awen Park on Saturday ahead of an expected rally organized by the Proud Boys.

Two groups, the Socialist Alternative and Justice for Black Lives Grand Rapids are planning a counter-protest to try to prevent the far-right group from holding their event.

READ: Hope for peace as Proud Boys Rally will face counter protest

More than a dozen Grand Rapids Police officers on bicycles rode through the park just after 10 a.m. FOX 17 crews also spotted officers positioned on the roof of the nearby Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.

This is an developing story. FOX 17 will update this article as the situation unfolds.

