Counter-protesters gather ahead of expected Proud Boys rally

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A small number of people started gathering at Ah-Nab-Awen Park on Saturday ahead of an expected rally organized by the Proud Boys.

Two groups, the Socialist Alternative and Justice for Black Lives Grand Rapids are planning a counter-protest to try to prevent the far-right group from holding their event.

More than a dozen Grand Rapids Police officers on bicycles rode through the park just after 10 a.m. FOX 17 crews also spotted officers positioned on the roof of the nearby Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.

Police on top of Ford museum ahead of the Proud Boys rally // @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/NEBhoc5Mwy — Lauren Edwards (@LaurenEdwardsTV) July 10, 2021

GRPD riding through Ah-Nab-Awen before Proud Boys rally // @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/Club12lzwj — Lauren Edwards (@LaurenEdwardsTV) July 10, 2021

Police presence at the park prior to Proud Boys rally // @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/klnbnRk1c8 — Lauren Edwards (@LaurenEdwardsTV) July 10, 2021

This is an developing story. FOX 17 will update this article as the situation unfolds.

