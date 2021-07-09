County commissioner hoping for no violence as Proud Boys plan rally in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An event flyer is making the rounds online advertising a Proud Boys Rally in Grand Rapids Saturday.

The organization has been labeled a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and a county commissioner is hoping that no violence breaks out as it did in Kalamazoo last summer.

READ MORE: Violence erupts at Kalamazoo rally and counter-protest

Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack says he wants no violence at Saturday's rally. Womack says he understands that people may not agree with their message but he says safety is important.

FOX 17 Proud Boys Rally Continuing Coverage

"My first thought is that it's not good, but they do have freedom of speech. so, I'm sure they'll be putting their hate messages across the United States whenever they have the opportunity," he said.

The extremist far-right group is expected to hold a rally in Ah-Nab-Awen Park at noon on Saturday with a counter-protest planned at 10 a.m.

"After some of the leadership been arrested in the siege of the Capitol building of Washington, I'm sure they would be labeled a hate group in Canada they're labeled a terrorist group," Womack said.

"The City of Grand Rapids did not give them a permit but they will be allowed to meet at that park in the First Amendment rights they just won't be able to have vendors."

That also means the group is not able to use any amplified equipment but they can use megaphones, according to Womack. Regardless of what they bring, Womack is asking that no one physically tries to break up their rally because it won't be impactful.

"They're going to hate us before the rally, during the rally, after the rally, you're not going to change their mind."

Womack says his biggest concern is the possibility of violence breaking out.

In August 2020, the Proud Boys marched through downtown Kalamazoo and clashed with bystanders and counter-protesters. A month later the police chief's contract was terminated by the city.

READ MORE: GRPD hires former Kalamazoo police chief to serve as new chief of staff

"Violence just continues to follow the Proud Boys from city to city and now the City of Grand Rapids and Kent County as a whole we have to deal with it," Womack said.

Womack says his best advice is for people to not engage with them and let the police deal with them.

"I'm just asking everybody to not resort to violence because it doesn't prove anything. it takes away from all messages," he said.

Grand Rapids Police released a statement ahead of the planned event:

FOX 17 GRPD Statement on Proud Boys Event

FOX 17 will have continuing coverage of Saturday's planned event both on-air, online, on our Facebook page and our mobile news app.