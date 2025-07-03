Concerns of dog fur clogs prompt cancelation of annual Wag 'n' Wade at Richmond Park Pool

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The annual, pet-friendly event to close the pool season in Grand Rapids has been told to 'get' over concerns it was a factor in a mechanical failure this summer.

The city announced the Wag 'n' Wade event at Richmond Park Pool has been canceled for this year and there are no plans to bring it back in the future. The event attracted hundreds of dogs for a swim in the normally pet-free pool to close the swimming season.

It had been held annually since 2017.

The reason, according to pool maintenance staff, is that hair from the dogs was adding wear to the pump that cycles the water. In past years, dog hair clogged the filtration system, making the pump work harder to push water back into the pool.

“We’re really disappointed to end this event, as we know how much our dogs enjoyed the opportunity to swim,” said Laura Cleypool, interim director for the city's Parks and Recreation Department. “It was a community favorite and a summer highlight for many.”

The Richmond Park Pool's opening this summer was delayed when the pump broke down.

After a new part was installed, the pool opened 20 days later.

“We have an incredible maintenance team that has gone above and beyond this year to get Richmond Park Pool operating reliably,” Cleypool said. “Ultimately, we have to prioritize the safety and operation of our pools for our human visitors. We want to treat our new pool pump well so it lasts for many years.”

Richmond Park Pool, along with the pools at Briggs Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Park, is scheduled to close on Saturday, August 16.

