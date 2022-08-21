‘Wag n Wade’ free dog swim draws hundreds of pups to Richmond Park Pool

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The closure of one west Michigan pool means one of the biggest parties of the year for local dogs.

The Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department hosted its fifth “Wag ‘n’ Wade” free dog swim at Richmond Park Pool Sunday.

FOX 17

This free event takes place at the pool after it closes for the season.

Organizers told FOX 17 they saw around 800 pups between the four, one-hour open swim sessions.

The first was for small dogs, fewer than 35 pounds.

Then, there were two sessions for large dogs who weigh more than 35 pounds, followed by a senior session, for the pooches eight-years-and-older.

The parks department supplied tennis balls and drinking water for the dogs, along with waste cleanup bags.

FOX 17

While organizers said the dogs are not allowed on the slide, they were allowed to show off their skills on the diving board.

Dog owners were able to enter the zero-depth area to their knees with their pets.

The parks department also invited local pet vendors, who provided giveaways, information and additional activities.

Organizers told FOX 17 that the only complaint they get from dog owners is that they don’t do this more often.

“It’s just a great time. I love taking pictures of them. The dogs, I swear you can see smiles on their faces when they’re running around. I think honestly, they look forward to it because when they get here, they get excited and they kind of know what’s happening because they’ve been here before, so just seeing the joy on their faces and the families.’ It’s just great to see,” Sawyer Johnson, the marketing and communications coordinator for the Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department, told FOX 17.

Johnson added that the pool gets drained after this event before it’s thoroughly cleaned and shut down for the season.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube