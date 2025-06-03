Grand Rapids' Richmond Park pool opening delayed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Richmond Park Pool in Grand Rapids will not open for the season on Friday, June 6, as originally scheduled. The city's parks and recreation department announced on Tuesday that the opening has been delayed due to a mechanical issue with the pool pump.

Without a functioning pump, pools cannot be chlorinated, which could lead to unhealthy water conditions.

"While we're disappointed that we have to delay the opening of Richmond Park pool, we're grateful to have caught the issue early and get a new pump ordered," said David Marquardt, department director, in a release. "We're hopeful we can have the pool open again the week of June 23."

Staff members have drained the pool to prepare for the arrival of the new pump. Once it's installed, the pool will be refilled and the water will be tested.

Lifeguard training at Richmond Park pool, which is currently on hold, will resume once the new pump is installed. Those who have signed up for swim lessons at the pool will be contacted regarding their classes.

The city operates two additional pools at Briggs Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Those will open for the season as planned at noon on Friday, June 6. Pool hours are Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Pools will be closed on Monday for maintenance.

The department will provide updates on the Richmond Park pool on Facebook, Instagram, and through the city's website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube