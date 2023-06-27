City of Grand Rapids cancels outdoor fitness classes due to air quality

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The reduced air quality in West Michigan has led to the cancellation of outdoor fitness classes in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids’ Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday it has canceled the Paddleboard Basics class at Richmond Pool as well as the Water Aerobics class at Briggs Pool in addition to its outdoor fitness classes.

The cycling class at Coldbrook will relocate indoors, city officials say.

READ MORE: Air Quality Index in unhealthy zone due to dense Canadian wildfire smoke

