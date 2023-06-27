Watch Now
City of Grand Rapids cancels outdoor fitness classes due to air quality

Posted at 1:32 PM, Jun 27, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The reduced air quality in West Michigan has led to the cancellation of outdoor fitness classes in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids’ Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday it has canceled the Paddleboard Basics class at Richmond Pool as well as the Water Aerobics class at Briggs Pool in addition to its outdoor fitness classes.

The cycling class at Coldbrook will relocate indoors, city officials say.

