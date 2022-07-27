GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - — The Grand Rapids City Commission met Tuesday after Police Chief Eric Winstrom presented his departmental review and unveiled his recommended policy changes.

Only two people spoke specifically about the plan during the meeting’s public comment period.

Both of the individuals disagreed with the proposals put forth by Winstrom.

They said they do not trust the information he used by to create the plan, which suggested people want more of a police presence in their neighborhoods and other places.

“I actually sat in disbelief at the idea of recruiting high schoolers and middle schoolers to someday serve on the GRPD,” said Jose, a speaker who said he taught at Grand Rapids Public Schools. “The fact that was even being discussed was disgusting. In no way, shape, or form do police officers belong in our schools. That’s not just my belief. That’s the belief of the majority of kids that I’ve worked with over the years and that’s the belief of many of my colleagues.”

Winstrom also listed the “sanctity of human life” as the department’s top priority when responding to calls.

Both speakers said they did not believe officers would abide too that change.

"I’m pretty sure when I campaigned for a certain presidential candidate certain people in neighborhoods were worried about the police coming into their neighborhoods and brutalizing their children,” said Christian, the other speaker.

Outside of the two individuals, the majority of the meeting’s public comments were focused on Patrick Lyoya’s death.

Activists continued to criticize the commission’s response and renewed calls for transparency and accountability.

Several meetings over the past few months have ended early because of disruptions caused during the public comment period.

Two weeks ago, the commission adjourned after Commissioner Jon O’Connor cursed and walked out while someone was speaking in favor of police.

There were a few tense moments on Tuesday, but the meeting ended as planned.

One of the instances included a heated exchanged between Commissioner Milinda Ysasi and an activist.

The activist was speaking over Ysasi as she made closing remarks.

“If you respect women, if you respect the movement, then you’ll let people talk,” Ysasi said to the activist.

Following a few minutes of back and forth, security guards and police officers escorted the activist out of the meeting. No arrests were made.

Ysasi went on to apologize for the outburst.

