City Built Brewing debuts official beer for Grand Rapids' 175th anniversary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — To celebrate Grand Rapids' 175th birthday, City Built Brewing launched a new beer on Monday.
The untitled drink is marketed as a light lager meant to toast the anniversary of the city's incorporation in 1850.
“As Beer City, it just made sense to reach out to our local brewers to help us celebrate our dodransbicentennial,” said Assistant City Manager Doug Matthews. “City Built was enthusiastic and eager to take on the challenge of creating a refreshing and unique brew to mark this historic occasion.”
“We were thrilled to get the call from the City," said Edwin Collazo, CEO of City Built Brewing. "It was incredible to see our teams collaborate so seamlessly to bring this beer to life. As we’ve always said, ‘You built this city, we brew its beer’ — and now, we truly are.”
The limited-edition beer is available on tap and by the can at the City Built Taproom. It is also available at several restaurants and stores, including:
- 7 Monks Taproom
- Art of the Table
- Blue Dog Tavern
- BrickYard Tavern
- Celebration Cinema Studio Park
- D. Schuler's Fine Wine & Spirits
- Devos Performance Hall
- Frederik Meijer Gardens
- Gravity Taphouse Grille
- Hopcat - Downtown and E Beltline
- Horrocks Market Kentwood
- Kingma's Market
- Old Goat
- One Twenty Three Tavern
- Reservoir Lounge
- Rishi's International Beverage
- Siciliano's Specialty Beverage
- SILVA
- Smitty's Specialty Beverage
- SpeakEZ Lounge
- Stella's Lounge
- The Copper Vine
- The Crushed Grape
- The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck
- The Sovengard
- Westside Social
The can design came from the Kendall College of Art and Design, which held a competition for its graphic design students. Abe Jannenga created the art, titled Flora, featuring a nature-inspired theme.
The beer is one of many ways the city is celebrating its 175th birthday throughout this year.