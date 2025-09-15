City Built Brewing debuts official beer for Grand Rapids' 175th anniversary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — To celebrate Grand Rapids' 175th birthday, City Built Brewing launched a new beer on Monday.

The untitled drink is marketed as a light lager meant to toast the anniversary of the city's incorporation in 1850.

“As Beer City, it just made sense to reach out to our local brewers to help us celebrate our dodransbicentennial,” said Assistant City Manager Doug Matthews. “City Built was enthusiastic and eager to take on the challenge of creating a refreshing and unique brew to mark this historic occasion.”

“We were thrilled to get the call from the City," said Edwin Collazo, CEO of City Built Brewing. "It was incredible to see our teams collaborate so seamlessly to bring this beer to life. As we’ve always said, ‘You built this city, we brew its beer’ — and now, we truly are.”

City Built Brewing Company A tap handle for the official beer of Grand Rapids' 175th Anniversary, brewed by City Built Brewing.

The limited-edition beer is available on tap and by the can at the City Built Taproom. It is also available at several restaurants and stores, including:



7 Monks Taproom

Art of the Table

Blue Dog Tavern

BrickYard Tavern

Celebration Cinema Studio Park

D. Schuler's Fine Wine & Spirits

Devos Performance Hall

Frederik Meijer Gardens

Gravity Taphouse Grille

Hopcat - Downtown and E Beltline

Horrocks Market Kentwood

Kingma's Market

Old Goat

One Twenty Three Tavern

Reservoir Lounge

Rishi's International Beverage

Siciliano's Specialty Beverage

SILVA

Smitty's Specialty Beverage

SpeakEZ Lounge

Stella's Lounge

The Copper Vine

The Crushed Grape

The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck

The Sovengard

Westside Social

The can design came from the Kendall College of Art and Design, which held a competition for its graphic design students. Abe Jannenga created the art, titled Flora, featuring a nature-inspired theme.

City Built Brewing Company The official beer of Grand Rapids' 175th Anniversary, brewed by City Built Brewing.

The beer is one of many ways the city is celebrating its 175th birthday throughout this year.

