Happy Birthday, Grand Rapids! City marks 175 years since formal inception

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan's largest city is celebrating a milestone achievement today.

175 years ago Friday, the city's charter agreement was formally adopted, officially creating the City of Grand Rapids. The population on May 2, 1850 was 2,686 people, per the city's website.

Before 1850, Grand Rapids existed as an incorporated village.

While the area around the Grand River was the home of the Hopewell Indian tribe for thousands of years, the first permanent white settler was Isaac McCoy, a Baptist minister who arrived in 1825.

In 1826, Louis Campau, a French trader, set up a trading post on a tract of land along the Grand River he bought from the federal government for $90. That land is now the entire downtown business district.

Known by many nicknames, including the Furniture City and Beer City U.S.A., Grand Rapids also made its mark as the first city to add fluoride to the public drinking water in 1945.

To mark 175 years as a city, Grand Rapids will hold a birthday bash on June 7 at Rosa Parks Circle. The free event will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with live entertainment, family-friendly activities, and food, including cake.

There will also be exhibits showcasing the city's history, a scavenger hunt, and a guided walking tour.

The city and Experience Grand Rapids created a website with details on the many different ways Grand Rapids' 175th birthday is being celebrated.

