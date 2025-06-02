Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Grand Rapids celebrates 175th birthday with weekend festivities 

Grand Rapids celebrates 175th birthday with weekend festivities
Grand Rapids celebrates 175th birthday with weekend festivities
calder.jpg
Posted
and last updated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is celebrating its 175th birthday this weekend with a public party at Rosa Parks Circle.

The city's birthday bash will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, featuring a variety of family-friendly activities and free refreshments.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the celebration, which will extend across Rosa Parks Circle to Monroe Center and Louis Street.

Grand Rapids

Visitors can enjoy:

Grand Rapids Birthday Celebration Activities:

  • Carnival games
  • Historical exhibits
  • Live entertainment
  • Giant birthday card signing
  • Free hot dogs
  • Free popcorn
  • Free cake and ice cream
  • Scavenger hunt (after main event)
  • Historical walking tour (after main event)
Grand Rapids celebrates 175th birthday with weekend festivities

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Ready Alert 300X250

Weather Articles

Weather Ready: New Brand, Same Promise