Grand Rapids celebrates 175th birthday with weekend festivities 

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is celebrating its 175th birthday this weekend with a public party at Rosa Parks Circle.
The city's birthday bash will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, featuring a variety of family-friendly activities and free refreshments.
Thousands of people are expected to attend the celebration, which will extend across Rosa Parks Circle to Monroe Center and Louis Street.
Visitors can enjoy:
Grand Rapids Birthday Celebration Activities:
- Carnival games
- Historical exhibits
- Live entertainment
- Giant birthday card signing
- Free hot dogs
- Free popcorn
- Free cake and ice cream
- Scavenger hunt (after main event)
- Historical walking tour (after main event)
