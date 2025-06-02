GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is celebrating its 175th birthday this weekend with a public party at Rosa Parks Circle.

The city's birthday bash will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, featuring a variety of family-friendly activities and free refreshments.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the celebration, which will extend across Rosa Parks Circle to Monroe Center and Louis Street.

Canva

Visitors can enjoy:

Grand Rapids Birthday Celebration Activities:



Carnival games

Historical exhibits

Live entertainment

Giant birthday card signing

Free hot dogs

Free popcorn

Free cake and ice cream

Scavenger hunt (after main event)

Historical walking tour (after main event)

Grand Rapids celebrates 175th birthday with weekend festivities

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube