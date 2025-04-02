Happy 175th birthday, Grand Rapids!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Happy birthday Grand Rapids!

Today the city marks its 175th anniversary!

Grand Rapids was incorporated as a city on April 2, 1850.

To celebrate the major milestone - organizers are putting on fun events throughout the year, including a mobile museum exhibit, digital collaborations and contests, and — of course— a birthday party!

Mark your calendars because that bash is happening Saturday - June 7 - at Rosa Parks Circle.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube