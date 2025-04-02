Happy 175th birthday, Grand Rapids!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Happy birthday Grand Rapids!
Today the city marks its 175th anniversary!
Grand Rapids was incorporated as a city on April 2, 1850.
To celebrate the major milestone - organizers are putting on fun events throughout the year, including a mobile museum exhibit, digital collaborations and contests, and — of course— a birthday party!
Mark your calendars because that bash is happening Saturday - June 7 - at Rosa Parks Circle.
