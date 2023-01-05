Bringing Harold Home: West MI vet lands in GR after 8 days sleeping on airport floors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jamie Dirkse met Harold, a 70-year-old army veteran, at the Orlando airport.

Harold was on his way back to Holland from Vegas, moving back to his hometown to live with a good friend.

But Harold's first flight from Vegas was canceled. He was rerouted to Orlando, where he was supposed to catch a flight to Grand Rapids.

Then, that flight got canceled.

Harold, who served more than 30 months in Germany in the late 70's, spent eight days in the airport, stranded and sleeping on the floor.

That's when he met Jamie. She helped him re-book his flight. Harold only has a flip phone.

“I don’t know what would have happened, because I didn’t know nobody,” Harold said.

Through Facebook posts, Jamie enlisted help from dozens of other Holland residents, including her friend Linda Ross at home, and Mitchel Gabriel, another Holland connection in the Orlando Airport.

Jamie organized one way for Harold to get back to Holland, with a flight to Grand Rapids on Wednesday. That flight got canceled.

But Thursday, Harold finally touched ground at GRR Ford Airport.

Jamie's friend Lisa Ross was there, bearing gifts.

“I love my friend Jamie to death. No words to describe her. She’s just amazing. She wanted to be here, but she’s a teacher, and she had to teach," Linda Ross said.

Linda is one of many touched by Harold's journey home. She comes from a military family, so for her, helping Harold on his way home was a no-brainer.

“Because he’s a vet. And he was treated horribly,” Ross said.

Linda gathered toiletries, a change of clothes, a winter coat, and $180 cash, so Harold had something in his pocket.

Harold, who's not used to the idea of local fame, is just happy to be back home.

“I’m just glad to be home. I’m glad I have so many supporters. I didn’t know about them," Harold said.

For the final step of the journey, strangers are still stepping up. An Allegiant employee is driving Harold the distance from Grand Rapids to Holland, where he'll be united with friends and family.