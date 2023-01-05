Community helps West MI veteran "stranded" in airports for a week

ORLANDO, Flor. — For some people, flights cancellations and delays are old news. For one West Michigan veteran, it's a developing story.

Harold Tibbe turns 70 on Wednesday. He's spending his birthday, however, in an Orlando airport. He says he's "stranded."

Tibbe was rerouted from his original flight from Las Vegas to Grand Rapids. Since then, he's been in multiple airports for a whole week.

He is coming back to West Michigan to stay with someone in Holland, as he doesn't have his own home right now.

We're told he has no money left to continue hunting for a different flight.

Mitchel Gabriel, who's from Holland, was on one of the same cancelled flights out of Orlando.

He heard of Tibbe's story on Facebook and tracked him down in the airport, going from terminal to terminal looking for him.

"I'm happy to be here to help," said Gabriel, who said lots of people have passed along money to him, to help Harold get where he needs to go. "There's the power of the people, we're here to help."

People donated money to put Harold up in a hotel and enjoy a hot shower for the first time since last Thursday, and he's been booked for a flight Thursday morning.

Harold says he's never had support like this and is thankful to those who stepped up.

"I've never had people help me like they've been doing," Harold said.

Tomorrow, Harold is supposed to arrive at Ford International Airport at last.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

