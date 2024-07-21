BIG crowd means BIG sales in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former President Donald Trump brought in a crowd of tens of thousands of people to downtown Grand Rapids. Some businesses decided to stay open hoping to cash in on the massive turnout.

Several businesses on Ionia Street kept the doors open, looking to draw in the people who drove hours to see Trump.

“We got here around like 8 a.m., 8:30 a.m., and I worked last night and worked until 2:30 in the morning, and I came here straight, straight," Michkaya Gauci said.

The big crowds brought in some big money to one local hot dog stand that is often across the street from Van Andel Arena.

”I think we did about so far pick up about 450 hot dogs,” Gringo Dog’s owner, Roger Bowman, said. “We had to run to get some other stuff. Water chips, stuff like that.”

The Gringo Dog’s shop often parks its stand looking to attract people to grab a dog before or after an event inside the arena.

“We’re ready for the night. Well, we'll make through the night; we brought about 2,000 hot dogs,” Bowman added.

The Republican nominee was a huge draw in a heavily Democrat city.

“We've got to get out there and make this happen. We've got to get our votes out and let President Trump know we are with him. We appreciate what he's doing. He doesn't have to do this,” Lori Marshall said.

One local business explained that they had a below-average day for sales. Many streets to get downtown were closed well before the former president touched down at the airport.

