A look back: Richard and Helen DeVos Foundation’s impact in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the end of an era; the Richard and Helen DeVos Foundation is sunsetting after 54 years.

During its more than half-a-century of existence, the organization gifted a combined $1.1 billion to more than 1,100 organizations.

Their impact was rooted in financial donations to the West Michigan community but their legacy was more about encouraging others to the same, including their children.

"They encouraged us to be givers," said Dick DeVos, the oldest of four children of Rich and Helen.

Encouragement was a common theme among their children.

"Mom and Dad always encouraged us, and then they spent their time being encouragers," shared Dick DeVos, the youngest of the siblings. "When you grow up and you watch your parents live it you can say, well, I want to follow their example. I want to do a lot of the things that they do. I may do it a little differently. You know, I may not lean into that one as much as another one."

Their parents' giving was wide-ranging but had five main areas of focus: arts & culture, health care, education, economic development and faith.

The name DeVos and its legacy is felt and seen everywhere.

Their areas of focus now branded with their name seen all around Grand Rapids.

It was primarily because of their money but also because this was their home.

"Living and staying and engaging locally was an enormous gift to West Michigan," Dick added, saying they gave more than money. "It was more than just philanthropy. It was leadership. It was engagement. They were involved hands on with this community. They cared deeply about this community. They didn't just write checks, they also came with ideas."

That's a sentiment echoed by the people they worked closely with.

"Their reach was worldwide with their philanthropy, but they never neglected their local community," said Don Lubbers, the former President of Grand Valley State University.

Lubbers served from 1969 to 2001. A fixture of his tenure was the working relationship with Rich and Helen. He said their gifts ranged mostly from a high of $12 million to a low of $500,000.

As Dick pointed out, their giving expanded beyond money. Rich was appointed to the Board of Control for GVSU and then he and Helen became co-chairs of the university foundation.

Lubbers said, "Instead of being a person that you went to, to ask for money for a campaign, he would be right at the center of the campaign."

Helen passed away in 2017 at the age of 90. Rich passed the next year at the age of 92.

Now, as they intended all along, the vessel through which they made such an impact, their foundation, is sunsetting.

They hoped it would leave room for the next generation of giving, both through their children but also the community.

Dick added, "The foundation sunsetting, at their decision, was to say to the community, 'Okay, it's your turn now.'"

