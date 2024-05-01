Richard and Helen DeVos Foundation sunsets after 54 years, $1.1B donated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Richard and Helen DeVos Foundation announced Wednesday that it will sunset its work.

The foundation has supported 1,044 nonprofit organizations in its 54 years of activity. This includes many organizations in the couple’s home community of the greater Grand Rapids area.

Many people remember Rich and Helen for their leadership, vision and encouragement of others.

Their philanthropic support ultimately totaled $1.1 billion over their lifetimes.

“From the beginning of their lives together, Mom and Dad were motivated to give by their Christian faith, and that faith was always the foundation of their giving,” Cheri DeVos, Rich and Helen’s daughter, said. “They also had an overwhelming belief in the potential of all people, and their desire to partner with others has left a lasting positive impact, especially in their hometown.”

“If there was an opportunity to bring people together around a common cause for the betterment of the community, they were sure to be early cheerleaders and encouragers,” Dan DeVos, their son, added. “They drew energy from working as a couple and working with others to bring new opportunities and support to many.”

Rich and Helen wanted Grand Rapids to be a place where people had what they needed and more to live, work, raise a family, realize their full potential and thrive.

If it was good for Grand Rapids, they supported it.

They wanted Grand Rapids to have a vibrant downtown, wonderful education institutions, world-class healthcare, strong faith community and a flourishing arts sector.

“They wanted people in their home community to have all they might need right here,” son Dick DeVos added. “That was a key driver of their healthcare giving, the desire for those who needed care to not have to travel elsewhere. They knew people would do better closer to family and home.”

“Mom and Dad were firm believers that ‘now is the best time,’ as it’s the only time we have,” Doug DeVos, their son, said. “Their intention was never for their foundation to live on forever, but to lay the groundwork for future generations who would come and make their own impact. They, along with many others, created this amazing culture of giving in our community that only continues to grow in number, impact and scale. I know that my wife, Maria, and I — along with my brothers, sister, their spouses and the next generation of DeVos family members — are energized to continue to be part of this giving community moving forward for years to come and encourage all in the community to engage in their own ways. We all have something to give — whether it is your time, talent or treasure — to advance this great community even further.”

Much of their giving was done in partnership with other community leaders, volunteers, nonprofit leaders, public officials and others, and they prioritized support in the areas of the arts, economic development, education, faith and healthcare.

Arts

The arts held a special spot in Helen’s heart and her love of music drew her and Rich to donate to the Grand Rapids Symphony for 53 years in a row.

On top of financial support, Helen served as a board member for nearly 20 years.

Rich and Helen also contributed to arts campaigns and programming at many other organizations, including St. Cecilia Music Center, Grand Rapids Christian High School’s DeVos Center for Arts and Worship and Frederik Meijer Gardens.

Economic Development

Rich and Helen were supportive of building a new performance hall in downtown Grand Rapids during the early days of the city’s renewal in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

They wanted it to serve as the home for many arts institutions’ performances and bring people downtown for entertainment on a regular basis.

The couple helped support many other drivers of economic impact, including serving as the lead donors for DeVos Place Convention Center.

Education

Rich encouraged Grand Valley State University to expand beyond its sprawling Allendale campus to have a downtown presence.

Rich and Helen were key drivers in advancing GVSU and helping it establish a downtown campus that is now a hub for the school — through partnerships and bringing people together.

They also helped with the creation of the William Seidman Center and Cook-DeVos Center for Health Science, as well as strong supporters of many other educational institutions, including Hope College, Calvin College, Grand Rapids Community College and Grand Rapids Christian Schools locally.

Faith

Rich and Helen prioritized their faith in their marriage and throughout their lives, tithing — setting aside ten percent of their money for the church — since the time they were married.

The couple worked to steer about half of their giving to faith-based causes throughout their lives, including LaGrave Christian Reformed Church, the Christian Reformed Church and the DeVos Urban Leadership Initiative.

Healthcare

Rich served as chairman of the board at Butterworth Hospital during the merger of Blodgett and Butterworth hospitals into a nationally recognized Spectrum Health (now Corewell Health).

The couple lent their name and leadership to major fundraising projects, including the Richard DeVos Heart and Lung Transplant Program, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and Cook-DeVos Center for Health Sciences.

The final newly initiated gift from the Richard and Helen DeVos Foundation was a $20 million contribution to Helen DeVos Children’s hospital creating a permanent endowment for the Child and Family Life Team. It was given in February 2024 as part of the DeVos Family’s $50 million gift to pediatric healthcare in the region, and will support nearly 40 certified professionals, including child life specialists and assistants, music and art therapists and teachers to ensure children and families have many of the comforts of home and receive special support while in the hospital.

Listed below are just some of the greater Grand Rapids area organizations the Richard and Helen DeVos Foundation supported since being founded in 1970.

Grand Rapids



Access of West Michigan

Acton Institute for the Study of Religion and Liberty

Alano Club of Kent County

Alliance For Health

Alternative Methods for International Stability

American Business Clubs

American Legion Post 59

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association

Aquinas College Inc

Arbor Circle

Arthritis Foundation — Michigan Chapter

ArtPrize Grand Rapids

Arts Council of Greater Grand Rapids, Inc.

Awake Incorporated

Back to God Ministries International

Baxter Community Center

Bethany Christian Services

Black Educational Excellence Program

Blodgett Memorial Medical Center

Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids

Broadway Grand Rapids

Brown Hutcherson Ministries

Building Block Inc.

Calvary Church

Calvin Theological Seminary

Calvin University

Camp Blodgett

Catholic Human Development Outreach

Catholic Information Center

Catholic Social Services

Celebration on the Grand

Chamber Choir of Grand Rapids

Chaplain Services, Inc.

Cherry Health

Children's Leukemia Foundation of Michigan

Choices for Children

Christian Counseling Center

Christian Encouragement Center

Christian Reformed Board of Foreign Missions

Christian Reformed Church in North America

Christian Reformed Home Missions

Christian Reformed Recreation Center

Christian Reformed World Missions

Christian Rest Home

Christian Schools International

Citizens for Education

City of Grand Rapids

City Vision, Inc.

Clark Retirement Community Foundation

Coachmen Drum and Bugle Corp.

Community Counseling and Personal Growth Ministry

Community Rebuilders

Compass College of Cinematic Arts

Comprenew

Corewell Health Foundation

Cornerstone University (WCSG Radio)

Council of American Private Education

Council of Michigan Foundations

Crossroads Prison Ministries

Cure International Inc.

Cutlerville Christian School

D.A. Blodgett — St. John's

Davenport University

Degage Ministries

Diocese of Grand Rapids

Dwelling Place of Grand Rapids

Dynamic Youth Ministries

Easter Seals, Inc.

Eastern Avenue Christian Reformed Church

Emily's Big Picture Project, Inc.

Evangelical Committee for Christian Education Scholarships

Exalta Health

Faith Inc

Family Life Center

Family Outreach Center Inc.

Family Talk, Inc.

Fifth Reformed Church of Grand Rapids

First Christian Reformed Church

First Community African Methodist Episcopal Church

First Park Congregational Church UCC

First Presbyterian Church

First United Methodist Church

FitKids360

Flannel

Forest Hills Central High School

Forest Hills Educational Foundation

Forgotten Man Ministries

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks

Friendship Foundation

Gemini Corporation

Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation

Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore

Global Christian Forum Foundation

Grace Christian Reformed Church

Grand Action Foundation 2.0

Grand Rapids African American Health Institute

Grand Rapids American Guild of Organists

Grand Rapids Area Center for Ecumenism

Grand Rapids Art Museum

Grand Rapids Ballet Co

Grand Rapids Central High School

Grand Rapids Children's Museum

Grand Rapids Choir of Men and Boys

Grand Rapids Christian Schools

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Inc

Grand Rapids Community College Foundation

Grand Rapids Community Foundation

Grand Rapids Downtown Management Board

Grand Rapids Economic Club Charitable Foundation

Grand Rapids Griffins Youth Foundation

Grand Rapids Initiative for Leaders

Grand Rapids Medical Education and Research Center for Health Professions

Grand Rapids Opportunity Industrialization Center

Grand Rapids Public Schools

Grand Rapids Public Schools Foundation

Grand Rapids REACH, Inc.

Grand Rapids Symphony Society

Grand Rapids Wheelchair Sports Association

Grand Valley Blood Center

Grand Valley University Foundation

Grandville Avenue Arts & Humanities Inc

Grandville Avenue Christian Reformed Church

Greater Grand Rapids Chamber Foundation

Greater Grand Rapids Tennis Patrons Association

Griggs Street Orthodox Presbyterian Church

Guiding Light Mission

Halcyon Respite

Harrison Park Elementary

Heal the Children/Michigan

Heart of West Michigan United Way

Heartside Ministry

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Foundation

Heritage Home

Hispanic Center of Western Michigan, Inc.

Holland Home

Home Repair Services of Kent County

Honey Creek Christian Services

Hope Network

Hugh Michael Beahan Foundation

ICCF Community Homes

IKUS Life Enrichment Services

Imagination Celebration

In The Image

InterVarsity Christian Fellowship/USA

John Ball Zoological Society

John Guest Evangelistic Team

Join Our Youth, Inc.

Jubilee Centers International

Jubilee Jobs Inc

Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes

Junior League of Grand Rapids, Inc.

Juvenile Honor Camp

KConnect

Kent County Habitat For Humanity

Kent County International Airport

Kent County Juvenile Court

Kent County Medical Society Alliance Foundation

Kent County Parks Foundation

Kent County Youth Camp

Kid's Life Bible Clubs

Kiwanis Club

Kuyper College

Ladies Literary Club

LaGrave Avenue Christian Reformed Church

Lake Michigan Academy

Land Conservancy of West Michigan

Life Motivation, Inc.

Literacy Center of West Michigan

Living Stones Academy

Logos Books

Madison Square Christian Reformed Church

Make-A-Wish Foundation of Michigan

March of Dimes Foundation

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Mayfair Christian Reformed Church

Mel Trotter Ministries

Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan

Michigan Alliance for Arts Education

Michigan Community Blood Centers

Michigan Crossroads Council, Boy Scouts of America

Michigan Military Preservation Society

Michigan Trails Girl Scout Council

Michigan's West Coast

Ministers Pension Fund of the CRC

Mission India

Myasthenia Gravis Foundation, Inc.

National Foundation for Teaching Entrepreneurship

New Community of West Michigan

New Hope Church

Noorthoek Academy

Northpointe Christian School

Northview Public Schools

One Hundred Club of Grand Rapids

Opera Grand Rapids

Operation Smile

Optimist Club of Grand Rapids

Orchard Hill Reformed Church

Outreach Inc.

Parkinson's Association of West Michigan

Partners Worldwide

Pathfinder Resources

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services

Pine Rest Foundation

Praise, Inc.

Praisefest

Pregnancy Resource Center

Project New Hope

Project Rehab

Public Museum of Grand Rapids

Reformed Church in America

Reformed Ecumenical Council

Restorers, Inc.

Right to Life of Michigan Educational Fund

Robeson Players

Roosevelt Park Ministries Inc

Rotary Club of Grand Rapids — Charities Foundation

Rotary International-Polio Plus

Sacramentine Sisters

Safe Haven Ministries

Saint Mary's Foundation

School to Career Progressions

Senior Neighbors, Inc.

Seymour Christian Reformed Church

Shepherds of Independence

Shubert Club of Grand Rapids

South Christian High School

Special Olympics Michigan Inc

St. Cecilia Music Center

Sunshine Community Church

Tall Turf Ministries

The Evangelical Literature League

The Hearing Loss Association of America

The Institute of Theological Studies

The Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan Inc

The Salvation Army Grand Rapids Kroc Center

Thornapple Community Church

Tobacco Free Partners

Toys for Tots

Traffic Squad Safety and Community Action Fund Inc

Transender International

Transitions Community Support Program

Tuberculosis, Health & Emphysema Society of West Michigan

United Nations Association of the USA

Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts

Van Andel Research Institute

Variety Club of Grand Rapids

Vinedresser Ministries, Inc.

Visiting Nurse Association of West Michigan

Vocal Music Workshop

Wedgwood Christian Services

West Michigan Aviation Academy

West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology

West Michigan Dental Foundation, Inc.

West Michigan Sports Commission

West Michigan Strategic Alliance

West Side Christian School

Westown Jubilee Housing, Inc

Women's Resource Center

Woodlawn Christian Reformed Church

Words of Hope Inc.

World Affairs Council of Western Michigan

World Renew

World Wide Pictures, Inc.

YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids

YMCA, Grand Rapids Downtown

Young Calvinist Federation

Young Dads, Inc.

Young Keyboard Artists Association

YWCA of Grand Rapids

Zifferblatt Memorial Fund

Ada



Ada Christian School Society

Ada Historical Society

Ada Township

Citizen's Library Building Committee

Hospice of Michigan, Inc.

Keystone Community Church

West Michigan Youth Ballet

Allendale



Grand Valley State University

Caledonia



Cornerstone United Methodist Church

Dutton Christian Schools

The King's Choralier's

Grandville



Bethel Pentecostal Church Abundant Life Center

Calvin Christian School Association

Friends of Michigan Veterans

Goodwill Industries of Greater Grand Rapids, Inc.

Grandville Avenue Gospel Fellowship

Grandville Christian School Inc.

Hope Christian Reformed Church

IKUS Life Enrichment Services

King's Highway Ministry

Trinity Christian Reformed Church

Word of Life Foundation

Hudsonville



Chapel Pointe Church

Fair Haven Ministries

Freedom Christian School

Here's Life-Western Michigan

International Needs

Jenison



Good News for Asia

Jenison Public Schools

Kentwood



Christ Community Church

City of Kentwood

Kent County Girls on the Run

Kentwood Community Wesleyan Church

Lowell



Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist

Lowell Area Jaycees

Lowell Area Schools

West Michigan Interactive Science Center

Wyoming



All Belong Center for Inclusive Education

David's House Ministries

Potter's House

Tri-Unity Christian School

Widowed Persons Service

