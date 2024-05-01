Richard and Helen DeVos Foundation sunsets after 54 years, $1.1B donated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Richard and Helen DeVos Foundation announced Wednesday that it will sunset its work.
The foundation has supported 1,044 nonprofit organizations in its 54 years of activity. This includes many organizations in the couple’s home community of the greater Grand Rapids area.
Many people remember Rich and Helen for their leadership, vision and encouragement of others.
Their philanthropic support ultimately totaled $1.1 billion over their lifetimes.
“From the beginning of their lives together, Mom and Dad were motivated to give by their Christian faith, and that faith was always the foundation of their giving,” Cheri DeVos, Rich and Helen’s daughter, said. “They also had an overwhelming belief in the potential of all people, and their desire to partner with others has left a lasting positive impact, especially in their hometown.”
“If there was an opportunity to bring people together around a common cause for the betterment of the community, they were sure to be early cheerleaders and encouragers,” Dan DeVos, their son, added. “They drew energy from working as a couple and working with others to bring new opportunities and support to many.”
Rich and Helen wanted Grand Rapids to be a place where people had what they needed and more to live, work, raise a family, realize their full potential and thrive.
If it was good for Grand Rapids, they supported it.
They wanted Grand Rapids to have a vibrant downtown, wonderful education institutions, world-class healthcare, strong faith community and a flourishing arts sector.
“They wanted people in their home community to have all they might need right here,” son Dick DeVos added. “That was a key driver of their healthcare giving, the desire for those who needed care to not have to travel elsewhere. They knew people would do better closer to family and home.”
“Mom and Dad were firm believers that ‘now is the best time,’ as it’s the only time we have,” Doug DeVos, their son, said. “Their intention was never for their foundation to live on forever, but to lay the groundwork for future generations who would come and make their own impact. They, along with many others, created this amazing culture of giving in our community that only continues to grow in number, impact and scale. I know that my wife, Maria, and I — along with my brothers, sister, their spouses and the next generation of DeVos family members — are energized to continue to be part of this giving community moving forward for years to come and encourage all in the community to engage in their own ways. We all have something to give — whether it is your time, talent or treasure — to advance this great community even further.”
Much of their giving was done in partnership with other community leaders, volunteers, nonprofit leaders, public officials and others, and they prioritized support in the areas of the arts, economic development, education, faith and healthcare.
Arts
The arts held a special spot in Helen’s heart and her love of music drew her and Rich to donate to the Grand Rapids Symphony for 53 years in a row.
On top of financial support, Helen served as a board member for nearly 20 years.
Rich and Helen also contributed to arts campaigns and programming at many other organizations, including St. Cecilia Music Center, Grand Rapids Christian High School’s DeVos Center for Arts and Worship and Frederik Meijer Gardens.
Economic Development
Rich and Helen were supportive of building a new performance hall in downtown Grand Rapids during the early days of the city’s renewal in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
They wanted it to serve as the home for many arts institutions’ performances and bring people downtown for entertainment on a regular basis.
The couple helped support many other drivers of economic impact, including serving as the lead donors for DeVos Place Convention Center.
Education
Rich encouraged Grand Valley State University to expand beyond its sprawling Allendale campus to have a downtown presence.
Rich and Helen were key drivers in advancing GVSU and helping it establish a downtown campus that is now a hub for the school — through partnerships and bringing people together.
They also helped with the creation of the William Seidman Center and Cook-DeVos Center for Health Science, as well as strong supporters of many other educational institutions, including Hope College, Calvin College, Grand Rapids Community College and Grand Rapids Christian Schools locally.
Faith
Rich and Helen prioritized their faith in their marriage and throughout their lives, tithing — setting aside ten percent of their money for the church — since the time they were married.
The couple worked to steer about half of their giving to faith-based causes throughout their lives, including LaGrave Christian Reformed Church, the Christian Reformed Church and the DeVos Urban Leadership Initiative.
Healthcare
Rich served as chairman of the board at Butterworth Hospital during the merger of Blodgett and Butterworth hospitals into a nationally recognized Spectrum Health (now Corewell Health).
The couple lent their name and leadership to major fundraising projects, including the Richard DeVos Heart and Lung Transplant Program, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and Cook-DeVos Center for Health Sciences.
The final newly initiated gift from the Richard and Helen DeVos Foundation was a $20 million contribution to Helen DeVos Children’s hospital creating a permanent endowment for the Child and Family Life Team. It was given in February 2024 as part of the DeVos Family’s $50 million gift to pediatric healthcare in the region, and will support nearly 40 certified professionals, including child life specialists and assistants, music and art therapists and teachers to ensure children and families have many of the comforts of home and receive special support while in the hospital.
Listed below are just some of the greater Grand Rapids area organizations the Richard and Helen DeVos Foundation supported since being founded in 1970.
Grand Rapids
- Access of West Michigan
- Acton Institute for the Study of Religion and Liberty
- Alano Club of Kent County
- Alliance For Health
- Alternative Methods for International Stability
- American Business Clubs
- American Legion Post 59
- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association
- Aquinas College Inc
- Arbor Circle
- Arthritis Foundation — Michigan Chapter
- ArtPrize Grand Rapids
- Arts Council of Greater Grand Rapids, Inc.
- Awake Incorporated
- Back to God Ministries International
- Baxter Community Center
- Bethany Christian Services
- Black Educational Excellence Program
- Blodgett Memorial Medical Center
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids
- Broadway Grand Rapids
- Brown Hutcherson Ministries
- Building Block Inc.
- Calvary Church
- Calvin Theological Seminary
- Calvin University
- Camp Blodgett
- Catholic Human Development Outreach
- Catholic Information Center
- Catholic Social Services
- Celebration on the Grand
- Chamber Choir of Grand Rapids
- Chaplain Services, Inc.
- Cherry Health
- Children's Leukemia Foundation of Michigan
- Choices for Children
- Christian Counseling Center
- Christian Encouragement Center
- Christian Reformed Board of Foreign Missions
- Christian Reformed Church in North America
- Christian Reformed Home Missions
- Christian Reformed Recreation Center
- Christian Reformed World Missions
- Christian Rest Home
- Christian Schools International
- Citizens for Education
- City of Grand Rapids
- City Vision, Inc.
- Clark Retirement Community Foundation
- Coachmen Drum and Bugle Corp.
- Community Counseling and Personal Growth Ministry
- Community Rebuilders
- Compass College of Cinematic Arts
- Comprenew
- Corewell Health Foundation
- Cornerstone University (WCSG Radio)
- Council of American Private Education
- Council of Michigan Foundations
- Crossroads Prison Ministries
- Cure International Inc.
- Cutlerville Christian School
- D.A. Blodgett — St. John's
- Davenport University
- Degage Ministries
- Diocese of Grand Rapids
- Dwelling Place of Grand Rapids
- Dynamic Youth Ministries
- Easter Seals, Inc.
- Eastern Avenue Christian Reformed Church
- Emily's Big Picture Project, Inc.
- Evangelical Committee for Christian Education Scholarships
- Exalta Health
- Faith Inc
- Family Life Center
- Family Outreach Center Inc.
- Family Talk, Inc.
- Fifth Reformed Church of Grand Rapids
- First Christian Reformed Church
- First Community African Methodist Episcopal Church
- First Park Congregational Church UCC
- First Presbyterian Church
- First United Methodist Church
- FitKids360
- Flannel
- Forest Hills Central High School
- Forest Hills Educational Foundation
- Forgotten Man Ministries
- Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park
- Friends of Grand Rapids Parks
- Friendship Foundation
- Gemini Corporation
- Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation
- Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore
- Global Christian Forum Foundation
- Grace Christian Reformed Church
- Grand Action Foundation 2.0
- Grand Rapids African American Health Institute
- Grand Rapids American Guild of Organists
- Grand Rapids Area Center for Ecumenism
- Grand Rapids Art Museum
- Grand Rapids Ballet Co
- Grand Rapids Central High School
- Grand Rapids Children's Museum
- Grand Rapids Choir of Men and Boys
- Grand Rapids Christian Schools
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Inc
- Grand Rapids Community College Foundation
- Grand Rapids Community Foundation
- Grand Rapids Downtown Management Board
- Grand Rapids Economic Club Charitable Foundation
- Grand Rapids Griffins Youth Foundation
- Grand Rapids Initiative for Leaders
- Grand Rapids Medical Education and Research Center for Health Professions
- Grand Rapids Opportunity Industrialization Center
- Grand Rapids Public Schools
- Grand Rapids Public Schools Foundation
- Grand Rapids REACH, Inc.
- Grand Rapids Symphony Society
- Grand Rapids Wheelchair Sports Association
- Grand Valley Blood Center
- Grand Valley University Foundation
- Grandville Avenue Arts & Humanities Inc
- Grandville Avenue Christian Reformed Church
- Greater Grand Rapids Chamber Foundation
- Greater Grand Rapids Tennis Patrons Association
- Griggs Street Orthodox Presbyterian Church
- Guiding Light Mission
- Halcyon Respite
- Harrison Park Elementary
- Heal the Children/Michigan
- Heart of West Michigan United Way
- Heartside Ministry
- Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Foundation
- Heritage Home
- Hispanic Center of Western Michigan, Inc.
- Holland Home
- Home Repair Services of Kent County
- Honey Creek Christian Services
- Hope Network
- Hugh Michael Beahan Foundation
- ICCF Community Homes
- IKUS Life Enrichment Services
- Imagination Celebration
- In The Image
- InterVarsity Christian Fellowship/USA
- John Ball Zoological Society
- John Guest Evangelistic Team
- Join Our Youth, Inc.
- Jubilee Centers International
- Jubilee Jobs Inc
- Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes
- Junior League of Grand Rapids, Inc.
- Juvenile Honor Camp
- KConnect
- Kent County Habitat For Humanity
- Kent County International Airport
- Kent County Juvenile Court
- Kent County Medical Society Alliance Foundation
- Kent County Parks Foundation
- Kent County Youth Camp
- Kid's Life Bible Clubs
- Kiwanis Club
- Kuyper College
- Ladies Literary Club
- LaGrave Avenue Christian Reformed Church
- Lake Michigan Academy
- Land Conservancy of West Michigan
- Life Motivation, Inc.
- Literacy Center of West Michigan
- Living Stones Academy
- Logos Books
- Madison Square Christian Reformed Church
- Make-A-Wish Foundation of Michigan
- March of Dimes Foundation
- Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
- Mayfair Christian Reformed Church
- Mel Trotter Ministries
- Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan
- Michigan Alliance for Arts Education
- Michigan Community Blood Centers
- Michigan Crossroads Council, Boy Scouts of America
- Michigan Military Preservation Society
- Michigan Trails Girl Scout Council
- Michigan's West Coast
- Ministers Pension Fund of the CRC
- Mission India
- Myasthenia Gravis Foundation, Inc.
- National Foundation for Teaching Entrepreneurship
- New Community of West Michigan
- New Hope Church
- Noorthoek Academy
- Northpointe Christian School
- Northview Public Schools
- One Hundred Club of Grand Rapids
- Opera Grand Rapids
- Operation Smile
- Optimist Club of Grand Rapids
- Orchard Hill Reformed Church
- Outreach Inc.
- Parkinson's Association of West Michigan
- Partners Worldwide
- Pathfinder Resources
- Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services
- Pine Rest Foundation
- Praise, Inc.
- Praisefest
- Pregnancy Resource Center
- Project New Hope
- Project Rehab
- Public Museum of Grand Rapids
- Reformed Church in America
- Reformed Ecumenical Council
- Restorers, Inc.
- Right to Life of Michigan Educational Fund
- Robeson Players
- Roosevelt Park Ministries Inc
- Rotary Club of Grand Rapids — Charities Foundation
- Rotary International-Polio Plus
- Sacramentine Sisters
- Safe Haven Ministries
- Saint Mary's Foundation
- School to Career Progressions
- Senior Neighbors, Inc.
- Seymour Christian Reformed Church
- Shepherds of Independence
- Shubert Club of Grand Rapids
- South Christian High School
- Special Olympics Michigan Inc
- St. Cecilia Music Center
- Sunshine Community Church
- Tall Turf Ministries
- The Evangelical Literature League
- The Hearing Loss Association of America
- The Institute of Theological Studies
- The Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan Inc
- The Salvation Army Grand Rapids Kroc Center
- Thornapple Community Church
- Tobacco Free Partners
- Toys for Tots
- Traffic Squad Safety and Community Action Fund Inc
- Transender International
- Transitions Community Support Program
- Tuberculosis, Health & Emphysema Society of West Michigan
- United Nations Association of the USA
- Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts
- Van Andel Research Institute
- Variety Club of Grand Rapids
- Vinedresser Ministries, Inc.
- Visiting Nurse Association of West Michigan
- Vocal Music Workshop
- Wedgwood Christian Services
- West Michigan Aviation Academy
- West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology
- West Michigan Dental Foundation, Inc.
- West Michigan Sports Commission
- West Michigan Strategic Alliance
- West Side Christian School
- Westown Jubilee Housing, Inc
- Women's Resource Center
- Woodlawn Christian Reformed Church
- Words of Hope Inc.
- World Affairs Council of Western Michigan
- World Renew
- World Wide Pictures, Inc.
- YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids
- YMCA, Grand Rapids Downtown
- Young Calvinist Federation
- Young Dads, Inc.
- Young Keyboard Artists Association
- YWCA of Grand Rapids
- Zifferblatt Memorial Fund
Ada
- Ada Christian School Society
- Ada Historical Society
- Ada Township
- Citizen's Library Building Committee
- Hospice of Michigan, Inc.
- Keystone Community Church
- West Michigan Youth Ballet
Allendale
- Grand Valley State University
Caledonia
- Cornerstone United Methodist Church
- Dutton Christian Schools
- The King's Choralier's
Grandville
- Bethel Pentecostal Church Abundant Life Center
- Calvin Christian School Association
- Friends of Michigan Veterans
- Goodwill Industries of Greater Grand Rapids, Inc.
- Grandville Avenue Gospel Fellowship
- Grandville Christian School Inc.
- Hope Christian Reformed Church
- IKUS Life Enrichment Services
- King's Highway Ministry
- Trinity Christian Reformed Church
- Word of Life Foundation
Hudsonville
- Chapel Pointe Church
- Fair Haven Ministries
- Freedom Christian School
- Here's Life-Western Michigan
- International Needs
Jenison
- Good News for Asia
- Jenison Public Schools
Kentwood
- Christ Community Church
- City of Kentwood
- Kent County Girls on the Run
- Kentwood Community Wesleyan Church
Lowell
- Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist
- Lowell Area Jaycees
- Lowell Area Schools
- West Michigan Interactive Science Center
Wyoming
- All Belong Center for Inclusive Education
- David's House Ministries
- Potter's House
- Tri-Unity Christian School
- Widowed Persons Service
