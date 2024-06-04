'Don't let that boy just die like that': 15-year-old killed after being shot multiple times

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family and friends held a vigil to remember a 15-year-old Monday night.

Grand Rapids police say the teenager was killed Sunday after being shot multiple times.

The family tells FOX 17 that the teenager who was killed was Amillier Penn.

"Awesome. Young man. Big Brother. Great big brother," Marcus Smith Junior said.

Smith Junior isn't his biological father, but he adds that ever since Amillier was a little boy, he has been there for him.

"He was not a bad kid. He just ended up in the wrong neighborhood," Smith Jr. said.

Smith Senior added, "[He] had trust in the wrong people."

Amillier's loved ones had him in their hearts, grieving just a matter of feet away from where he was gunned down.

"I'm so hurt. I'm so hurt. I can't believe the city did this to my baby. I don't even know how to think. I'm stuck in disbelief," Smith Jr. said.

Smith Jr. joined dozens as they stood shoulder to shoulder on Hall Street and Madison Avenue on the Grand Rapids' southeast side.

The vigil was feet away from where this boy was shot and killed Sunday as he and his friends played football.

"Ten shots like that standing over. It's ridiculous. That's something that you see in the movies. So unnecessary," Smith Sr. said.

According to Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom, the teenager was playing football with friends when someone approached them and started shooting.

"Don't let that boy just die like that. Man. Come on. We need y'all. We need the public. We need y'all," Smith Jr. pleaded.

Dozens hope by Tuesday, they'll have answers to why.

"You find something in your heart to turn yourself in and do this the right way," Smith Jr. said.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the police. You can remain anonymous by calling Silent Observer.

His family also set up a GoFundMe to pay for funeral costs.

