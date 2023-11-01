5 artists selected to paint murals at Gerald R. Ford Int'l Airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Five artists have been selected to add murals to the walls of Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR).

Artwork will be featured in Concourse A, which was recently expanded as part of a $110 million renovation project that aims to facilitate increasing travel numbers.

The project includes multimedia artwork that will greet passengers as they arrive in Grand Rapids.

We’re told AK Bueno, Maddison Chaffer, Jimmy Cobb, Devin Dumond and Jill Eggers have been selected to paint murals throughout the expanded concourse.

"We are thrilled to continue investing in the local art community through our public art program," says GRR Authority President & CEO Tory Richardson. "The selected mural artists will create pieces that illustrate the landscape of West Michigan, from the lakeshore to the urban core, showcasing the natural beauty of our region and inspiring travelers from around the world.”

The Grand Rapids airport released mural concepts submitted by the artists, who are all based in West Michigan:

“Welcome to West Michigan” by AK Bueno:

“It is such a privilege to share my work with those traveling through Gerald R. Ford International Airport,” says Bueno, who specializes in painting architecture and deconstructed landscapes. “It is my hope the imagery in my mural invites travelers to experience calm, joy, excitement, curiosity, familiarity and a true sense of hospitality as they go forth.”

“Manitou Passage” by Maddison Chaffer:

“I often refer to Michigan as the jewel of the Midwest,” says Chaffer, who is also a conservationist. “This mural's context within the Ford International Airport grants me the joy and privilege of sharing this adoration with not only Michiganders, but with travelers from around the world.”

“Hauling in the Sail” by Jimmy Cobb:

“Twilight on the Rapids” by Devin Dumond:

“Returning to Earth” by Jill Eggers:

“I was thrilled to be selected to be a part of the group of artists creating a really welcoming and beautiful space, reflective of the beauty of West Michigan,” says Eggers, a Grand Valley State University associate professor. “Whenever I am in an airport, I consider the possibilities for creating a calmer and more grounded atmosphere – as airports can be very distracting, stressful places. It's rewarding to create something that may give viewers some pleasure while they travel.”

GRR previously selected Jeffrey Augustine Songco to add a suspended installation over Concourse A.

