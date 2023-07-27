Gerald R. Ford Int'l Airport selects artist for Concourse A suspended installation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Officials at Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) have chosen an artist to decorate the space above Concourse A.

The concourse was recently expanded to facilitate the airport’s growing number of passengers, complete with new murals, custom terrazzo floors and more.

GRR says Jeffrey Augustine Songco was selected to incorporate a suspended art installation titled Facets. The piece will feature three large sculptures suspended from the ceiling, made up of hundreds of colorful strands and many-sided patterns.

"We are thrilled to partner with Jeffrey, whose unique artistic vision and expertise will undoubtedly elevate the passenger experience," says GRR Airport Authority President & CEO Tory Richardson. "With millions of travelers passing through our Airport each year, we are delighted that the diverse talents of our art community will be shared with visitors from all over the world."

We’re told Songco previously won the Installation Category Juried Award at ArtPrize 9. His artwork was displayed at a number of prominent venues in the country.

"I’m truly honored to create artwork that depicts a story about West Michigan,” says Songco. “I’m grateful to the Ford International Airport Authority and the Frey Foundation for this opportunity, as well as the continued support of opportunities for regional artists. I’m passionate about the arts and culture of West Michigan, and I want this artwork to reflect that sense of pride."

The new concourse will have eight new gates, modernized amenities, new concession areas and more, according to GRR.

