3 sentenced for murder: Family expresses forgiveness, grace in memory of Joseph Wilder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three men were sentenced Wednesday for their role in the death of 50-year-old Joseph Wilder.

Wilder was shot and killed in May 2022 during an attempted robbery at a Byron Township ATM.

Jahiem Hayes-Goree, Rhishy Manning and Javonte Rosa were all convicted by a juryon charges of felony murder and charges related to a string of robberies the night Wilder was killed.

Wednesday, Judge Denefeld handed down a life sentence to all three men.

Wilder's family was in court Wednesday, watching this case come to a close. Prior to sentencing, the family gave what Judge Denenfeld called one of the most gracious victim impact statements he's ever seen throughout his career.

“I think that if Joe could speak, knowing my brother like we do, as hard as it is to say this, Joe would say, 'I forgive you.' And he would want you guys to have a chance to live again, a better life. Make better choices,” Phil Wilder, Joseph's brother, said.

“This has been life changing. But you guys still got your life. Joe don’t. You guys still got a chance to do something good. God bless you,” Phil said.

Two of the defendants expressed their remorse.

"I would like to apologize to the family for my actions," Jahiem Hayes-Goree said.

“I truly wish these words could bring that man back," Javonte Rosa said.

Rhishy Manning chose not to speak at his sentencing.

“The victim impact statement made by that gentleman was powerful as anything I’ve ever heard; in part because of its gentleness — in part because of its hope for these three gentlemen to make something of themselves," Judge Denenfeld said.

Family of Wilder say it's their faith that guides them through it all.

“I would like to express our prayers and sympathy for your family; I know they’re hurting. I know they are,” Phil said.

