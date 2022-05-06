2 men hurt in SE Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police responded to a double shooting in southeast Grand Rapids Thursday evening.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the incident took place near Cass Avenue and Hall Street before 8 p.m.

We’re told two men, aged 22 and 27, sustained gunshot wounds while outside a home in the area. Police say they were both transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A dark-colored SUV was spotted fleeing nearby at high speeds, according to GRPD.

Those with information in connection to the shooting are encouraged to reach out to police at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Police are investigating to see if the shooting is related to others reported in Grand Rapids on the same day.

READ MORE: Woman injured in Grand Rapids shooting

READ MORE: No injuries after shots fired at Grand Rapids intersection

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube