Police: No injuries after shots fired at Grand Rapids intersection

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating reports of shots fired at a Grand Rapids intersection Thursday afternoon.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the incident happened at a business near Eastern Avenue and Burton Street shortly after 6 p.m.

We're told that eyewitness reports noted two suspects who stepped out of a car and fired several shots into the business.

No victims in the shooting were reported were reported.

A suspect description is currently unavailable.

Those with information in connection to the incident are asked to call police at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

