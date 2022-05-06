Woman injured in Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman was shot this evening at 2321 Buchanan Avenue SW., says the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police confirm that the shooting happened around 5:35 pm.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 41-year-old woman in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds in her legs.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital. Police say that her injuries are not life-threatening.

According to witnesses, the suspects exited a vehicle and fired several rounds, wounding the victim. However, police say there is no suspect information available at this time.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is still investigating this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at (616) 456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com].

