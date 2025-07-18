15-year-old charged in shooting death of Grand Rapids teen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 15-year-old has been charged in connection with the shooting death of My’asia Johnson, a Grand Rapids teenager who passed away following a shooting on June 12.

Grand Rapids Police have been investigating the case for about a month and say they now have enough evidence to connect the alleged shooter to the victim.

FOX 17 isn't naming the suspect because he is being charged as a juvenile.

"A 15-year-old loss, it's just absolute tragedy. She had her whole life ahead of her," said Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom.

My’asia, who family described as a gentle soul, was shot a home off of North Avenue NE.

"This incident took place inside the house where there were young people present... they were passing around or playing with an illegally possessed weapon," Winstrom said.

According to Grand Rapids Police, the suspect has been charged with one count of reckless discharge resulting in death.

"I hope this is a wake up call to other individuals. It's a shame that this family has to suffer so deeply for this incident," Winstrom said.

Grand Rapids Police are still investigating where the 15-year-old obtained the weapon.

