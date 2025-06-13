Watch Now
Teen dies after shooting on northeast side of Grand Rapids

North Ave teen shot locator.jpg
Jim Sutton/WXMI
North Avenue in Northeast Grand Rapids where a 15-year-old girl was found after being shot on June 13, 2025.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 15-year-old girl hurt in a shooting on the northeast side of Grand Rapids on Thursday night died from her injuries on Friday morning.

Officers responded to North Avenue between Bradford Street and More Street around 11:35 p.m. on June 12 for a reported shooting. They found the teen inside a home with a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Just over 12 hours later, police announced she died.

A person of interest is in custody, per the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The Major Case team is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

