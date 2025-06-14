Grand Rapids family honors teen's death with balloon release

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The family of My’asia Johnson, a 15-year-old girl from Grand Rapids, is mourning her loss after she was shot Thursday night at a house on the northeast side of the city. Despite emergency surgery efforts, Johnson died Friday morning. Her relatives released dozens of balloons in her honor in the neighborhood on North Avenue.

"My'asia was a gentle soul. One thing everybody knew about her, she always smiled. She had a beautiful smile," said Johnson's great-aunt, May, "May-May" Kingsley.

Kinglsey said Johnson loved styling her hair.

Isaac Gould/FOX 17 May "May-May" Kingsley

"She got the name "Mexico," because her hair was so fine and pretty, and she was always doing her edges," Kinglsey added.

Johnson also loved her family.

"She loved her sister's kids," Kingsley added, noting Johnson often babysat her oldest sister's children.

The pink balloons released in Johnson's neighborhood symbolized her favorite color and served as a tribute to her life.

Isaac Gould/FOX 17

"She was a good girl," Kingsley remarked, adding comfort in the thought that Johnson would reunite with her grandmother, who died in 2013. "It gives me peace to know she'll be up there with her granny."

According to Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom, a person of interest is in custody.

"This individual, she likely was not targeted," Winstrom said Friday afternoon. "We believe we have everyone involved accounted for, and we think there is a connection between them, but still sorting it all out."

