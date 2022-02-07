Grand Rapids family remembers 19-year-old shot and killed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - — Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack says his cousin was shot and killed Saturday in Grand Rapids.

Womack identified the victim as 19-year-old JaShon Large. He called him an intelligent, talented young man.

“[JaShon was a] great student at East Kentwood High School, a tremendous athlete with just great capabilities in basketball,” said Womack.

Large was the oldest of three children. Womack said he was on the phone with his father and on his way home from a friend’s house just moments before the shooting.

“His parents are definitely devastated,” said Womack. “They did all that they could to raise him and make sure that he had the greatest education”

According to Grand Rapids police, Large was driving east on Hall Street near Phillips Avenue when the suspect’s vehicle pulled up behind Large’s car and opened fire.

Large later died at the hospital. Police said he was also carrying a gun.

In an interview with FOX17, Womack said Large carried one after being shot at in recent months, although he discouraged people from doing the same and instead encourage them to tell police or a trusted adult.

It’s the second family member that Womack has lost to gun violence in recent months.

In October, Womack’s 20-year-old cousin, Kendal Frost, also died too.

Womack said there’s a larger issue amongst the community in which people settle their differences with guns. He added it’s up to leaders like him and neighbors to work to solve it.

“We lose two people with every bullet. One dead, one to prison, two families hurting and at the end of the day it’s never worth it,” said Womack. “When you get these guns off the street, you get these shooters off the street who have nothing to lose after they’ve taken a life. You might be saving a family member of your own because we never know who’s next to be killed.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grand Rapids Police or Silent Observer.