GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 19-year-old is dead following a shooting in Grand Rapids Saturday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the male victim drove east on Hall Street near Philips Avenue when the suspect pulled up beside his vehicle and opened fire.

We’re told the suspect took off after firing multiple rounds.

The victim was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital where he later died, according to GRPD.

Police say the victim also had a gun.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube