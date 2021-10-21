Victim identified in deadly Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting earlier this week as the cousin of Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack.

The shooting took place at Griggs Street and Paris Avenue Tuesday night, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

READ MORE: GRPD investigating deadly shooting on city's southeast side

Police say the victim has been identified as 20-year-old Grand Rapids resident Kendall Therese Frost, adding the Kent County Medical Examiner confirmed the cause of death was by a gunshot wound.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Commissioner Womack posted on Facebook that he and his family are heartbroken. They are asking for prayers and for help finding whoever's responsible.

The commissioner is hosting a press conference at 6 p.m. You can watch it live on the FOX 17 website, app or Facebook page.

Those with information in connection to the incident are asked to call 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube