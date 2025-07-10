5,000 new jobs bringing $500 million in revenue to West Michigan one step closer thanks to grant

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A local economic development organization is launching an ambitious plan to boost business growth in one of Michigan's fastest-growing counties.

Lakeshore Advantage's "Powering Our Future" initiative aims to create 5,000 jobs and generate $500 million in new investment in Ottawa County over the next five years.

"Roughly a half a billion dollars in new investment as a result of that," Jennifer Owens, Lakeshore Advantage President said.

The initiative will extend the organization's efforts to retain and grow businesses in northwest Ottawa County. The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation is supporting the effort with a $200,000 grant.

Owens says they plan to expand services, helping businesses attract and retain talent while also creating a young professionals advisory board.

"We've got to grow the next generation too, so part of this is continuing to grow our startup ecosystem," Owens said.

The organization hopes to serve about 25 startups each year through the initiative.

"It's hard to tell because some of them will go high, some of them may not make it, but we hope we're working with the next Millerknoll," Owens said.

One business that has already benefited from Lakeshore Advantage's services is Fairlife Dairy in Coopersville, which was built in 2013.

"We're a national brand and we're growing across the U.S., but West Michigan is really where we make most of our products, and it's our largest facility, and we really see growth here," Phil Lamothe, Fairlife Manufacturing & Engineering VP said.

Fairlife is currently building its fourth factory in New York, and Lamothe credits Lakeshore Advantage with playing a role in their success.

"As we've grown, they've helped us to navigate between local communities, government officials. Help[ing] make sure that we had the right infrastructure needs that we had the right workforce development needs, supporting our team with resources and really navigating the new environment," Lamothe said.

The "Powering Our Future" initiative aims to continue helping entrepreneurs and strengthening the business ecosystem in Ottawa and Allegan counties.

"We need to compete for jobs and for talent, and this growth in our revenue will really help us do that," Owens said.

