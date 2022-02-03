FOX 17 welcomes anchor Josh Berry to the news team

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet the newest member of the FOX 17 team, Josh Berry.

Josh has spent more than a decade covering news across the country. A storyteller at heart, he loves giving a voice to people who wouldn't otherwise have one.

Josh can be found reporting in your community and weekday anchor of FOX 17 News at 6, 10 & 11 p.m.

Josh will co-anchor with long-time anchor Janice Allen on FOX 17 at 6 & 10 p.m.

Get to know Josh by checking out his top ten fun facts.

1) A native Texan, married to an Arkansan, Josh has taken his family across the southeast having worked in west Texas, Arkansas, and the east coast in South Carolina. While he's seen and covered snow before, it has never been to this extent.

2) Josh sings really loud in the car and loves some karaoke though he won't be the one to tell you if it's any good.

3) Josh graduated from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas where he met his wife.

4) While anchoring a newscast in Abilene, TX Josh proposed to his now-wife on air!

5) He loves to go on adventures with his family whether it's hiking, being on the water, or exploring what the area has to offer.

6) He loves food in general but sweets are his weak spot. He enjoys biscuits and gravy, cheeseburgers, barbecue, and Italian food. He's also really excited to explore "Beer City, USA."

7) Growing up in North Texas and with a family rooting for America's Team, Josh has been a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan. One of his favorite assignments was covering a group of Arkansas police officers who were gifted tickets to a game.

8) Josh has an extensive catalog of major news stories he's covered. Those include several weather events like hurricanes, deadly tornadoes, and massive wildfires. He's also spent time following presidential candidates and reporting from both Democratic and Republican National Conventions.

9) Josh and his wife have only traveled overseas once but it was an incredible trip to Greece. They look forward to more!

10) Josh is excited to be in West Michigan with his family and is looking forward to exploring what it has to offer. You may find them skiing, being on the beach, or hiking a local trail.

Learn more about Josh by checking out his bio page.

Scan the code below to meet the rest of the FOX 17 team.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube