FOX 17 honored at Michigan Emmy Awards

DETROIT, Mich. — FOX 17 earned a number of honors at the 2024 Michigan Emmy Awards.

Nominated in 4 categories, FOX 17 staff took home 1 award.

In the Environment/Science News category Haleigh Vaughn's Recycling Week reports on the state of recycling in Michigan received a nomination. Haleigh's reports covered multiple topics, including how Michigan has the most buried trash per person in the country, the high level of microplastics in the Great Lakes, and what really happens to things you recycle. Brian Farber, who shot and edited the stories, and Max Boughton, who produced the promotions for the series, were also named on the nomination.

RELATED:

West Michigan company transforming plastic into clothing

Frederick Meijer Gardens leading charge to reduce waste

In the Weather category our Water to Weather: The Great Lake Effect special report earned a nomination. Produced by Ilene Gould, Water to Weather looked at how the biggest collection of fresh water in the world impacts summer storms, how lake ice influences the damage caused by storms, and why our farmers depend on the Great Lakes to grow their crops.

Watch 'Water to Weather: The Great Lake Effect'

RELATED:

Warmer water temperatures changing trends in fish populations

How Michigan's rivers and inland lakes are impacted by warming Great Lakes

Rip current safety in Lake Michigan

In the News Promotion Campaign category, FOX 17's NOAH advertising campaign claimed the top spot. Jacob De La Rosa, Travis Henkaline, Nathan Ritter, Jason Nichols, Max Boughton, Tyler Martin, and Kurt Race were all named as part of our entry.

In the Sports Story category, FOX 17 Sports Anchor Thomas Cook entered his story on how the Lansing Lugnuts' manager went from being homeless to living in the dugout.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube