Learning rip current safety on Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — During our warmer months, a lot of time can be spent at the lake. Michigan is the only state touching four great lakes making water safety a high priority. FOX 17 looked into why Lake Michigan’s waters are so dangerous and how we can be better prepared along our lakeshore.

“If you can stay afloat, you can stay alive,” said Bob Pratt, the Co-founder & Executive Director of the Great Lake Surf Rescue Project.

Eleven people drown in the United States every day and, according to the Great Lake Surf Rescue Project, in 2022 alone there were 105 drownings in the great lakes. 43 of those 105 drownings happened in Lake Michigan making it the deadliest lake of all.

We see many drownings caused by different types of currents generated by the wind racing across or along the lake.

“People think that this is a lake and it is, but it's far more like an inland sea than it is like a lake. It has dangerous currents,” said Pratt.

Lake Michigan’s waves are smaller and more frequent falling into 5 different types of currents.

1. Rip currents taking you out away from shore.

2. Structural currents acting like a washing machine along the pier.

3. Longshore currents taking you parallel along the shore.

4. Outlet currents where rivers and stream empty in the lake.

5. Channel currents which happen between islands and structures not far from shore.

All these currents act differently, and we need to know the signs of distress to look out for.

“People will be pushing down either both hands at the same time or one at a time, pushing down desperately attempting to keep their head out of the water. Their head will be tipped back because that gives them a little bit of extra breathing room,” said Pratt.

Don’t fight or struggle. The way to survive is simple. Don’t panic as you flip, float and follow.

“Flip over onto your back float to see where the current is carrying you and then follow a path perpendicular to the current and back to safety,” said Pratt.

A buddy system in the water or someone on shore to watch is also extremely important. It's especially needed as many beaches along Lake Michigan do not have lifeguards.

“Locals have said you know what, we're sick of seeing this happen, we're going to step up, and we're going to take notice,” said Ryan Servatius, the SHAPE Spokesperson.

The South Haven Ambassador Program and Education or better known as SHAPE was created as a response to the numerous drownings in the area.

“We're going to come out and we're going to educate people while you're seeing the volunteer action,” said Servatius.

Every May through October SHAPE will be on the north and south beach teaching everyone the dangers of the water and watching if disaster strikes.

“We are eyes and we are help from the shore calling getting 911 down here as soon as they can. If there's a ring we can throw them a ring, but right now we are not acting as lifeguards,” said Servatius.

SHAPE and the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project will keep working together to improve our lakeshore trying to educate the public and make our fun Lake Michigan safer.