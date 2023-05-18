Lake Michigan's impact on the perfect 'U-Pick' summer blueberry conditions

HOLLAND, Mich. — Blueberries are a summer staple, but without water, it's hard to create the perfect 'U-Pick' conditions. Bowerman Blueberries in Holland works hand in hand with Lake Michigan, especially when Mother Nature doesn't deliver.

"We're in the business of making memories and experiences," said co-owner and farmer at Bowerman Blueberries, Andrew VanTil.

Blueberry picking is a summer tradition for many West Michigan families. Bowerman Blueberries has over 100 acres for families to frolic and pick their favorite summer fruit, but those 100 acres require a lot of maintenance.

Isabella Hulsizer, WXMI, FOX 17 Bowerman Blueberries Fields

"Just like any other plant, blueberries need a lot of water," said VanTil. "And specifically, blueberries love sandy, acidic soil, and that soil tends to drain very quickly."

That leaves VanTil often eyeing the forecast.

"Blueberries can take anywhere from an inch to an inch and a half of groundwater in a week, especially when it's hot," said VanTil. "We have irrigation pumps on the farm, we can artificially irrigate, but there's nothing like a real true rainfall to give us that nice growth flush."

That necessary rain is tied to the conditions of Lake Michigan throughout the year. With lower-than-average ice coverage on the lake this past season, warmer waters are expected this summer. Which leads to more moisture in the atmosphere that produces more rain showers.

"If we can get one good rainfall a week that will probably fulfill the needs that we have, any less than that. And we're going to start up our irrigation," said VanTil.

Firing up the irrigation system is something these farmers hope to avoid.

"Our biggest cost is the electricity to run the pumps," said VanTil. "Thankfully, we have a nearly unlimited source of beautiful, clean fresh water with Lake Michigan here in our groundwater."

Located just two miles from the lake shore, the blueberry fields can easily tap into the supply of groundwater, which has been a controversial topic in Ottawa County.

Isabella Hulsizer, WXMI, FOX 17 Budding Blueberries

"I often get asked how much does agriculture impact that deep Marshall Sandstone and it's very minimal," said Paul Sachs, the Director of the Department of Strategic Impact for Ottawa County. "They're [Bowerman Blueberries] not the users of that system, they use the glacial drift that recharges well with rainfall."

"Without that water, our yields would be, you know, a quarter-half of what they are," said VanTil.

That yield impacting not only Bowerman Blueberries but also the local economy. According to Michigan State University, Michigan blueberry growers produce about 100 million pounds of blueberries every year – making our state a leader in blueberry production.